Keysight, Qualcomm Extend Alliance to Boost DSS Deployment

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently extended its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, to accelerate the implementation of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology. Consequently, the company achieved another milestone in 5G New Radio (NR) solution based high-speed data transfer with this deal.

The company deployed Keysight’s robust 5G network emulation solutions and smartphone form-factor test device to aid Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G modem and antenna modules to support DSS.

Further, the companies have teamed up to accelerate 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) 5G New Radio (NR) specification. On successful implementation of the solution, Qualcomm’s modem users will be able to benefit from reliable test results by utilizing 5G network emulation solutions of Keysight. The improved modem performance and speed is another positive.

Keysight’s solutions are enabling mobile operators explore new 5G use cases. This deal bodes well for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon technology as the latest 5G network emulation solutions is enabled to support speed, latency, reliability and the emerging 5G infrastructure.

DSS technology will allow users of DSS-capable 5G NR devices to access 5G services in both urban and rural areas. According to the press release, mobile operators are predicted to start deploying DSS on the prevailing 4G LTE base stations by 2020, thereby accelerating 5G services worldwide.

According to Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group, “Our extended collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on 5G technology enables device makers and mobile operators to cost-effectively build out 5G coverage.” Notably, such speeds are part of the companies’ ongoing evolution of LTE technology.

Notably, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities.

Coming to the price performance, shares of Keysight have returned 59.9% year to date outperforming the industry’s rally of 41.9%.

Accelerated 5G Commercialization: A Key Catalyst

Accelerated commercialization of 5G favors the prospects of Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions. The company has been securing notable customer wins on the back of its strength in robust 5G product portfolio comprising comprehensive set of test and design solutions. The company’s solutions enable telecom companies accelerate 5G deployment.

Additionally, the acquisitions of Ixia, Anite and AT4 Wireless have enriched the company’s 5G solutions portfolio.

Per ResearchAndMarkets data, global 5G market is expected to reach $251 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of around 97% from 2020. Further, communication test and measurement market is projected to hit $6.69 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 9.3% from approximately $4.28 billion in 2015, according to estimates of the same research firm.

Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G push and positive trial testing results are tailwinds. Smart connected homes, hospitals, factories and cities, and self-driving vehicles remain key beneficiaries of 5G.

We believe Keysight is well poised to capitalize on the ongoing upbeat trend in the 5G market and strengthen competitive position in the domain.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Keysight carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Chegg CHGG. Both the stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rate for Alibaba and Chegg is currently pegged at 28% and 30%, respectively.

