Keysight Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Healthy Top-Line Growth

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The leading electronic design and testing solution provider reported higher year-over-year revenues, backed by solid demand in AI data centers and strength in aerospace, defense and government markets. Management’s ongoing focus on strategic collaborations and technology innovation remains a positive factor.

Net Income

Net income on a GAAP basis was $281 million or $1.63 per share compared with $169 million or 97 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Top-line growth and income tax benefit boosted the bottom line during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $376 million or $2.17 per share compared with $317 million or $1.82 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18 cents.

Revenues

Net sales during the quarter increased to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. owing to a solid growth in the Communication Solutions Group (CSG) segment. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Total orders were $1.65 billion compared with $1.26 billion in the year-ago quarter.



CSG generated $1.12 billion in revenues, up from the year-ago quarter’s $883 million. The 27% year-over-year growth was primarily driven by rising investments in AI data centers, Edge AI, next-generation wireless (5G/6G and NTN), and continued strength in both wireline and wireless testing demand. The top line beat our estimate of $1.06 billion.



The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) segment’s revenues increased to $476 million from $415 million in the prior-year quarter. Growth was driven by software-defined vehicles, strong semiconductor wafer test demand, and steady industrial and digital health momentum supported by AI-related PCB and interconnect orders. The top line missed our revenue estimate of $482.4 million.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific revenues aggregated $592 million compared with $488 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a 23% year-over-year improvement in revenues from the Americas to $680 million. Revenues from Europe were $328 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter's $259 million.



During the quarter, revenues from Aerospace, Defense and Government increased to $366 million from $311 million in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a 33% year-over-year improvement in revenues from the Commercial Communications to $758 million. Electronic Industrial generated $476 million in revenues, up from the year-ago quarter’s $415 million.

Other Details

During the quarter, the company’s non-GAAP gross profit totaled $1.07 billion compared with $854 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margins of 66.7% and 65.8%, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income totaled $439 million compared with $354 million in the year-ago period, with operating margins of 27.4% and 27.3%, respectively.



CSG reported a non-GAAP operating income of $309 million compared with $240 million in the year-ago period. EISG non-GAAP operating income increased to $130 million from $114 million in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Keysight generated $441 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $378 million in the year-ago quarter. As of Jan. 31, 2026, the company had $2.18 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $2.53 billion of long-term debt.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Keysight expects revenues in the range of $1.69-$1.71 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated to be between $2.27 and $2.33.

KEYS’s Zacks Rank

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

