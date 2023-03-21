Keysight (KEYS) Validates Astella 5G mmWave O-RAN Solution

Keysight Technologies KEYS recently validated the performance of Astella’s 5G Open RAN millimeter wave (mmWave) small cell base station. Astella Technologies, a Hong Kong-based O-RAN solution provider, opted to utilize Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solutions to ensure that its product adheres to industry requirements to expedite commercial use.



Keysight’s PathWave Vector Signal Analysis (VSA) software was deployed during the validation procedure to confirm 5G signal mmWave transmission from the small cell, and MXA Signal Analyzer was utilized to ensure a high-quality mmWave connection over the air. The test methodologies enable Astella to optimize and enhance its software and improve product’s competitiveness before commercial deployment.



Disaggregated 5G allow more flexibility to network operators and 5G mmWave technologies streamline the data transformation process. However, disaggregated 5G Open RAN-based mobile network infrastructure increases the complexity of network ecosystems. To assure optimum performance, 5G O-RAN designs must be tested in real-world environments. Hence there is rising demand for testing solutions that comply with industry standards and ensure higher precision and efficiency. Keysight’s world-class testing facilities not only meet these requirements but also comply with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) specifications.



Keysight is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. KEYS’ efforts in emerging growth markets, like the Internet of Things (IoT) and high-speed data centers, bode well for the top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy and Aerospace and Defense domains augur well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. It has also experienced increased investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results hold promise. Based on its portfolio strength, the company is well-poised to witness healthy long-term growth.



The stock has lost 2.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric, on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.

