Keysight (KEYS) Unveils Solution to Automate Complex Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has launched a new software solution for RF calibration and verification testing procedures. The newly introduced solution in Keysight’s PathWave Test Executive for Manufacturing Developer Version now effectively automates and simplifies the intricate testing process, primarily catering to the requirements of automotive manufacturers.



Keysight collaborated with Autotalks to integrate the latter’s technical know-how in connected vehicle technology into its testing equipment capabilities for the development of high-quality products and achieve high production throughput.



The testing software is based on Keysight E6640A Wireless Test Set, which provides greater scalability and synchronization with the latest chipsets that ensure speed, accuracy and optimize manufacturing. The off-the-shelf solution eliminates the need of developing and maintaining expensive internal verification solutions and reduces the requirements of skilled wireless or radio frequency expert for its successful implementation.



It also offers support for Autotalks cellular vehicle-to-everything technology and dedicated short-range communications chipsets that are used in telematics control units for wireless tracking and communications. With the introduction of advanced multiple wireless systems in vehicles, it is becoming increasingly difficult for engineers to perform complex, complicated courses of action for testing and validation.

Keysight’s calibration and verification technology addresses these issues and greatly enhances engineers' capabilities with fast and time-efficient testing, improved productivity, performance and expedite time to market.



Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment. As a result, the company is experiencing solid order growth.



Keysight's award-winning Radar Scene Emulator is the only solution on the market to imitate realistic roadway scenarios in a lab environment and was chosen by a leading U.S. auto manufacturer for testing and validation of autonomous drive systems. Further, technical advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth.

The rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst. Sturdy efforts toward the modification of the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well.



The company boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. It has successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions.



It’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results hold promise. Based on its portfolio strength, we believe that Keysight is well poised to gain in the long run.



The company has gained 21.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 24.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram, and the WhatsApp messaging app, owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first-mover advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.