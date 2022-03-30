Keysight (KEYS) to Support VTT's Open Testing Center in Finland

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has announced that VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to build an open testing and integration facility, supporting an open radio access network (RAN) ecosystem.



Keysight offers open RAN software platforms and built-in test automation capabilities, which help accelerate the verification of components, sub-systems and end-to-end systems across the product workflow.



VTT is a leading research institute in Europe, which is active in industry-relevant Public Private Partnerships, including 5G and 6G research, cyber security and Big Data.



VTT develops the utilization and commercialization of research and technology in trade and society. It will use KORA solutions to create a collaborative working test environment that will serve RAN equipment vendors globally.



Keysight will provide VTT with test, emulation and verification solutions that support the research institute’s mission of establishing an open test site. Keysight’s open RAN solutions cover from early pre-silicon development to system integration.



Keysight’s integrated software and hardware tools for emulating user equipment, 5G Core and different functions of the open RAN will enable VTT to verify conformance to interoperability and performance from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network.



Keysight will enable VTT to create a unique test and integration facility recognized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE. This will accelerate the development of a technology built on open interfaces while supporting collaboration between vendors, test labs and mobile operators.



Keysight is witnessing growth in both Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segments. The Santa Rosa, CA-based company is likely to benefit from industry-wide growth and a strong pipeline of new business bookings.



The stock has moved up 15.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6%.



KEYS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 136.2% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 21.5% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 22.4% in the past year.

