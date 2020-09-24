Keysight (KEYS) to Gain From Uptick in Automotive Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it is working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM and SGS in a bid to accelerate the testing of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology.



The test cases, compliant with 3rd generation partnership projects’ (3GPP) Release 14 requirements, are based on C-V2X test plans as specified by the OmniAir Consortium and the Global Certification Forum (GCF).



Markedly, Keysight’s C-V2X ecosystem-based conformance test solutions are compliant with both GCF and OmniAir validation criteria. Moreover, ongoing momentum in autonomous driving, connected cars, and electric vehicles is driving the demand for the company’s C-V2X testing technology.



In fact, in August 2020, Keysight's RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive 4G Platform were utilized by SGS to validate initial test cases at its lab in San Diego.



Further, OmniAir anticipates deploying more than 300 test cases into “a new, independent third-party C-V2X test and certification program” by 2020 end.



The automotive industry bigwigs are making every effort to enhance safety for passengers and drivers in EVs and self-driving cars, and foot-travelers in transit.



Consequently, advanced testing methodologies are in huge demand as automakers and tech companies seek to deliver advanced ADAS systems.



The strong momentum for Keysight’s automotive test solutions hold promise for the company’s growth prospects over the long haul. This can be attributed to higher infrastructure investments in the autonomous driving due to growing allegiance towards safe and cleaner transportation solutions.

Solid Traction for Automotive Test Solutions Bodes Well

Keysight’s automotive test solutions are witnessing robust demand, which augurs well for the company's top line growth in the quarters ahead.



Moreover, the company has joined forces with IPG Automotive and Nordsys to capitalize on momentum in autonomous driving, connected cars, and electric vehicles. The collaboration is aimed at co-development and acceleration in design of a new modular test platform to accelerate the validation process of ADAS and related functions for autonomous driving.



Also, Keysight’s solutions were recently implemented by China FAW Group Co, Ltd (or FAW). The company’s suite of connected car test solutions aid automakers, like FAW, to test cases for performance and dependability of devices, applications and entire vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and in-vehicle communications network across cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), eCall, Ethernet, 4G, and 5G spectrums.



Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions include Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers to build virtual test routes in the lab by integrating network and channel emulation capabilities, and combining data captured in the field.



Moreover, the rapid deployment of 5G networks is expected to have a transformative effect on autonomous vehicles and connected cars. 5G will enable support to many connected and autonomous vehicle capabilities when integrated with network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN).

