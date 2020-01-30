Keysight (KEYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $95.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had lost 6.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

KEYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KEYS is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion, which would represent changes of +9.96% and +6.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KEYS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KEYS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.47, so we one might conclude that KEYS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that KEYS has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.