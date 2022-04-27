Keysight (KEYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.31, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had lost 14.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Keysight as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 15.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $5.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.16% and +6.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Keysight should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Keysight currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Keysight's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.57.

Meanwhile, KEYS's PEG ratio is currently 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KEYS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

