Keysight (KEYS) Stock Moves -1.7%: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $169.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had lost 9.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Keysight as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Keysight to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.24 billion, up 5.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.08% and +6.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Keysight. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. Keysight currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Keysight has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.23, which means Keysight is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that KEYS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

