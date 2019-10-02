Keysight (KEYS) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $94.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had gained 1.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KEYS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KEYS to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.10 billion, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

KEYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.67% and +10.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KEYS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, KEYS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

It is also worth noting that KEYS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KEYS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.