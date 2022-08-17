Keysight (KEYS) Solutions to Power Scania R&D Unit in Sweden

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its Scienlab test systems will be deployed by Scania at its research and development (R&D) facility in Sweden as part of the latter’s efforts to shift to e-mobility for commercial vehicles. The comprehensive test solutions will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights.



Scania forms an integral part of Volkswagen AG VWAGY and primarily manufactures buses and trucks. It is developing a new state-of-the-art battery laboratory spanning 1,000 square meters, including three 250-square-meter test halls for battery cells, modules and packs. Leveraging Keysight’s Scienlab battery test system, it aims to test battery performance and lifespan in various climatic conditions ranging from -40°C to 70°C.



The customized turnkey battery laboratory solution from Keysight will enable the Volkswagen division’s effective battery testing and tailored deployment. In addition to Keysight’s Energy Storage Discover Software for test and control, Scania has deployed its PathWave Lab Operations for Battery Test, which is an integrated, web-based lab management platform to optimize workflow, test throughput and data management. This will enable the vehicle manufacturer to better manage its resources such as lab personnel, test systems and devices under test to optimize the planning and coordination of its battery laboratory.



The laboratory will help Scania test the performance of battery packs on operational electric trucks and buses without removing batteries by parking them in close proximity and connecting them to the testing equipment. It will further help it determine the best operational conditions for the battery for tailored utilization and optimization.



Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronics testing equipment. Further, technical advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its future growth potential. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



