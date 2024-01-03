Keysight (KEYS) Solutions to Boost Automotive Innovation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is set to bring a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support automotive engineers and expedite autonomous and electric vehicle (EV) development. At the upcoming CES 2024 event, the company will introduce its Charging Discovery System (CDS).



This one-stop solution evaluates all AC and DC charging interfaces of electric vehicles and electric vehicle supply equipment. The all-in-one system offers real-time emulation of all electrical interfaces, including V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) communications and energy transfer. CDS’ innovative design is configurable to diverse requirements and enables engineers to match specific standards and scalability to drive further advancements.



Cost competitiveness and factory resource optimization hold a huge significance in the context of EVs. Cost efficiency not only drives technological progress but also boosts the economic viability of the product and fosters market expansion by enhancing affordability for end-users.



Keysight’s EP1150A PathWave Lab operations is a web-based platform that effectively addresses these needs. This offers complete visibility of the lab resources that include various equipment, software, test plans and reports virtually at any time. The platform effectively assesses all the resources, test fields and systems, streamlining test workflows by eliminating outdated paper-based processes. This maximizes the efficiency of the battery testing lab and optimizes expenses.



Owing to a global surge in EV demand, manufacturers are looking for an efficient solution for EV battery testing. Keysight’s SL1700A Battery is a compact solution based on Silicon Carbide technology that offers higher dynamics with precision and efficiency for EV battery testing. A recovery capability of 96% suggests the system is highly cost-effective and mitigates expenses associated with energy consumption and cooling water. Additionally, the Keysight Battery Cell Test System empowers engineers to develop higher capacity and higher density batteries for advanced EV use cases.



The company will also showcase its automated IoT security testing features that effectively verify WIFI, cellular, Ethernet, Bluetooth and other connected devices. Its intuitive user interface swiftly detects security issues and identifies unknown network stack and chipset weaknesses. The solution can have a wide range of use cases in the context of the emerging automotive market. Keysight’s state-of-the-art technology will empower OEMs to significantly accelerate their vision of autonomous and safe driving.



The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



Shares of the company have declined 8.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 1.8%.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



United States Cellular Corporation USM is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides a range of wireless products and services and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.



U.S. Cellular has undertaken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology. The company is well-positioned for continued demand for broadband.



Workday Inc. WDAY delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.24%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.29%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company's cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

