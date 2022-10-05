Keysight (KEYS) Solutions Focus on Seamless EV Transition

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is focusing on comprehensive test solutions that will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles (EV) for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights.



Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions includes Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers to build virtual test routes in the lab by integrating network and channel emulation capabilities and combining data captured in the field. The company is evolving its expertise in software test automation capabilities.



The solutions enable various automotive manufacturers to collect basic information such as battery voltage, current and thermal data, while the battery management system will help gather data and provide access to all parameters through a single software instance. These are likely to facilitate the development of effective battery solutions for the wide-scale usage of EVs across the globe. KeysightCare aids customers with an end-to-end scalable support model solution loaded with robust test and measurement know-how to reduce time-to-market and enhance efficiency in a cost-effective manner.



The PathWave Lab Operations for Battery Test, which is an integrated, web-based lab management platform to optimize workflow, test throughput and data management, is also being favored by auto manufacturers. This enables vehicle manufacturers to better manage their resources such as lab personnel, test systems and devices under test to optimize the planning and coordination of their battery laboratory.



Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its future growth potential.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



Other notable stocks within the industry are Advantest Corporation ATEYY, Camtek Ltd. CAMT and Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Advantest manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. Advantest delivered an earnings surprise of 17.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel, Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. Camtek delivered an earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, Generac is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems and other power products including portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. Generac delivered an earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.