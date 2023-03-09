Keysight (KEYS) Solutions Enhance Data Transfer Capabilities

Keysight Technologies KEYS recently collaborated with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and Riga Technical University (RTU) to help innovate and develop the next-generation datacom optical interface. The partnership demonstrated greater Gbaud rates that will significantly improve information transmission capabilities.



Data centers are witnessing rising bandwidth demand as artificial intelligence, machine learning and 5G become more integrated across industries. Operators need a simple and effective solution that will reduce complexity, increase capacity and at the same time will be less expensive and lower power consumption. The ability to transmit data is greatly enhanced by higher Gbaud rates as it allows higher bandwidth rates and reduce the wavelength requirements.



The new 75 GHz Keysight M8199B 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator combined with 110 GHz Keysight UXR1104A Infinium UXR-Series Oscilloscope was used during the demonstration. The objective was to attain the maximum baud rate with a latency intensity modulation and direct detection (IM/DD) system. Keysight and researchers obtained 310 Gbaud rates by utilizing on-off keying modulation and 160 Gbaud rates with PAM6 modulation.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like the Internet of Things (IoT) and high-speed data centers, bode well for the top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy and Aerospace and Defense domains augur well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. It has also experienced an increase in investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results hold promise. Based on its portfolio strength, the company is well-poised to gain from this robust growth prospect.



It has gained 8.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s gain of 8.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 9.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%. Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights



Splunk Inc. SPLK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.

