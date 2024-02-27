Keysight (KEYS) Solution to Help Validate Intel mMIMO Design

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has emerged as a critical enabler in Intel Corporation's INTC endeavor to develop and validate massive multiple-input, multiple-output (mMIMO) beamforming designs for Open Radio Access Networks (RAN). Through its innovative solution, Open RAN Studio, Keysight is propelling the adoption of Open RAN architectures, significantly transforming the landscape of mobile network operators.



Open RAN architectures revolutionize conventional network paradigms by decoupling software from hardware, enabling operators to mix and match network elements from various vendors, fostering flexibility and cost reduction. The integration of mMIMO, leveraging large antenna arrays to enhance coverage and capacity, further enhances network performance, albeit with challenges in conformance and interoperability.



Powered by Intel's Agilex 7 system-on-chip field-programmable gate array, the mMIMO delivers robust signals via an Open RAN-compliant dynamic beamforming method, ensuring seamless interoperability within the Open RAN ecosystem.



Open RAN Studio, part of Keysight's comprehensive Open RAN Architect portfolio, offers tailored tools for LTE and 5G Open RAN Radio Unit testing. This solution empowers Intel to optimize mMIMO beamforming technology, addressing the demands for high data rates crucial for 5G services.



Keysight's collaboration with Intel signifies a leap forward in Open RAN deployment, promising vendor-agnostic O-RAN equipment amid the dynamic 5G RAN landscape. As Open RAN gains traction, Keysight is poised to reap the benefits of its pivotal role in shaping the future of wireless networks.



Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers should aid its top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has lost 4.8% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 1.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.