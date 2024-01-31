Keysight (KEYS) Solution Augments Signal Analysis Portfolio

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has unveiled three new models — 26.5 GHz, 44 GHz and 54 GHz — expanding its SSA-X Signal Source Analyzer portfolio. These additions empower radio frequency (RF) engineers with integrated, one-box solutions for precise phase noise and signal source analysis in advanced wireless communications, radar and high-speed digital applications.



In response to evolving technologies and demanding standards, the new Keysight SSA-X series addresses the need for cleaner signal sources with minimal phase noise and jitter. Traditional setups for testing these applications are complex and time-consuming, requiring multiple instruments. Engineers must conduct various measurements, including frequency and power transient measurements and spectrum analysis, to fully characterize synthesizers, clocks and oscillators.



The SSA-X series streamlines this process with an integrated, all-in-one platform, offering benefits such as:



1. Comprehensive Analysis: The SSA-X provides a single-box solution for phase noise measurement, residual noise measurement, transient measurement, spectrum analysis, network analysis and voltage-controlled oscillator characterization.

2. Clean Signal Source: With a clean signal operating at up to 54 GHz and two RF inputs, the SSA-X enables residual noise measurements without additional equipment and re-configuration.

3. Expanded Measurement Capability: Two pairs of local oscillator output and intermediate frequency input ports, along with the E5051AW phase noise measurement downconverter/phase detector, enable millimeter-wave phase noise measurements beyond 54 GHz.

4. Enhanced Software: The SSA-X is easy to use with flexible software, facilitating quick, multiple measurements with a single connection. Additional software enhancements cover spectrum analysis and precision clock jitter analysis.



The SSA-X series offers RF engineers an integrated solution for phase noise and jitter measurements. With three new models expanding the frequency range to 54 GHz, the SSA-X series ensures more accurate evaluations, accelerating the time-to-market for cutting-edge technologies.



The new solution presents a breakthrough in signal source analysis, simplifying complex measurements and providing a competitive edge in the rapidly advancing field of RF engineering. As demand for precision in advanced applications grows, Keysight stands to gain significantly by offering an integrated solution that enhances efficiency and accelerates technology development.



Electronic devices form the fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers should aid its top line. Management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has lost 12.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.2%.



