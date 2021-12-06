Keysight (KEYS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Keysight Technologies (KEYS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $201.49 in the previous session. Keysight Technologies has gained 50.8% since the start of the year compared to the 21.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 174.3% return for the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 22, 2021, Keysight reported EPS of $1.82 versus consensus estimate of $1.65 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.44%.

For the current fiscal year, Keysight is expected to post earnings of $6.91 per share on $5.27 billion in revenues. This represents a 10.91% change in EPS on a 6.74% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.57 per share on $5.6 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.49% and 6.26%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Keysight may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Keysight has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 28.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.8X versus its peer group's average of 24.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.37. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Keysight currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Keysight meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Keysight shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.