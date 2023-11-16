Keysight (KEYS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight (KEYS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Keysight metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Communications Solutions Group' to reach $882.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commercial Communications' should arrive at $578.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Aerospace, Defense & Government' to come in at $303.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' should come in at $416.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will likely reach $130.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $142 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' reaching $248.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $289 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Keysight here>>>



Shares of Keysight have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEYS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.