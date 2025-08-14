Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Keysight (KEYS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.31 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Keysight metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' will reach $917.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' stands at $617.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' of $299.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will reach $396.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will likely reach $88.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' should come in at $253.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $223.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Keysight shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEYS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

