Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight (KEYS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting a decline of 9.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Keysight metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' at $831.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' stands at $412.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts expect 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' to come in at $115.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' will reach $198.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $269 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Keysight here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Keysight have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, KEYS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.