Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Top Line Grows Y/Y

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. Against the backdrop of moderating demand and challenging macro-dynamics, the company recorded year-over-year higher revenues backed by strong operating discipline and the strength of its differentiated portfolio.

Net Income

GAAP net income increased to $260 million or $1.45 per share from $229 million or $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter primarily due to top-line expansion.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $363 million or $2.02 per share compared with $305 million or $1.65 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85.

Revenues

Revenues totaled $1,381 million, up 10% from the prior-year quarter’s levels of $1,250 million Led by healthy growth across all segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $1,370 million. However, orders declined to $1,300 million compared with $1,495 in the prior-year quarter. Geopolitical volatility owing to war in Europe and tensions with China, cautious demand trend from customers in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty led to a 13% year-over-year decline.



Revenues from Communication Solutions Group (CSG) were $939 million compared with $878 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Strong demand for the company’s 5G, O-RAN, 800G and terabit communication solutions and strength in aerospace, defense and government led to 7% year-over-year revenue growth.



The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) segment revenues rose to $442 million compared with $372 million in the prior-year quarter. The solid 19% year-over-year growth was majorly propelled by expansion in general electronics, next-generation energy and automotive solutions.



Region-wise, the company witnessed 16% year-over-year growth in the Americas as revenues rose to $561 million from $483 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from Europe were $257 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels of $226 million. Solid performance in electronic industrial solutions, commercial communications, aerospace, defense and government boosted revenue growth from these regions. Asia-Pacific revenues aggregated $563 million compared with $541 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other Details

During the quarter, the company’s non-GAAP gross profit totaled $901 million compared with $824 million in the year-ago quarter. Keysight’s non-GAAP gross margin was 65.2%, marginally lower than the year-ago quarter’s level of 65.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.7%.



CSG reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 67.5%, while EISG reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 60.5%. CSG's non-GAAP operating margin was 28.7% and EISG’s non-GAAP operating margin was 31.8%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Keysight generated $366 million in cash from operating activities compared with $224 million a year ago. As of Jan 31, 2022, the company had $2,228 million in cash and cash equivalents with $1,793 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Keysight expects revenues in the range of $1.37-$1.39 billion, indicating revenue growth of 1-3%. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated between $1.91 and $1.97 per share. Net interest and other income/expenses are expected in the band of $6-$8 million and management estimates a non-GAAP tax rate of 12%.



Management expects macroeconomic challenges to persist in the near term and customers are likely to remain cautious for the next couple of quarters. However, the business expects that its software-centric solutions are well-positioned to meet customers' needs and will enable it to outperform the market.

