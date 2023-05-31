Keysight (KEYS) Partners With Nokia to Test 6G Compatibility

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently collaborated with Nokia Bell Labs to test the propagation characteristics of sub-terahertz (sub-THz) spectrum that is essential for 6G network. The analysis is likely to sow the seeds of innovative software and hardware offerings for the seamless transition to superfast data speed, ultra-low latency and near-infinite bandwidth of 6G network.



Nokia Bell Labs operates as the industrial research lab of Nokia Corporation NOK and aims to develop sustainable technologies that will likely have a demonstrable impact on society. As the world stands at the cusp of the 6G revolution, it has partnered with Keysight to test active sub-THz components, such as amplifiers, mixers and frequency converters, to ensure that they do not introduce additional signal distortion into communications systems.



Although sub-THz spectrum offers an ideal platform for transmitting 6G signal, it has not been traditionally used for cellular communications due to its propagation characteristics, which hamper signal quality and affect performance. Leveraging Keysight PNA-X Vector Component Analyzer solution and a Nokia power amplifier (PA) developed for use in 6G D-band wireless communications systems, the analysis measured the signal distortion introduced in the communications system by the component. This is likely to enable Nokia Bell Labs to better understand the PA’s performance to optimize its 6G transmission system design in the near future.



Keysight is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Strong demand for its solutions has been a key catalyst behind robust top-line growth.



Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has gained 13% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 14.1%.



Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Viasat Inc. VSAT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, enjoys a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, it designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to public as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. These satellites will be capable of covering one-third of the world, including all Americas.

