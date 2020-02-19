Keysight (KEYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $98.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had lost 6.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KEYS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2020. On that day, KEYS is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, up 5.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.96% and +6.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KEYS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note KEYS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.5, which means KEYS is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KEYS has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

