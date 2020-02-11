Keysight (KEYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Keysight (KEYS) closed at $96.15, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had lost 7.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KEYS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2020. On that day, KEYS is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

KEYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.96% and +6.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KEYS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KEYS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.37.

Also, we should mention that KEYS has a PEG ratio of 2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

