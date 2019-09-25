Keysight (KEYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $99.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had gained 3.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

KEYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KEYS to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.10 billion, up 4.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion, which would represent changes of +41.67% and +10.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KEYS has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.38, which means KEYS is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, KEYS's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

