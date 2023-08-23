Keysight (KEYS), MediaTek Team Up for Satellite Communication

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently collaborated with MediaTek to assess the capability of MediaTek's 5G modem technology in supporting 5G New Radio (NR) and loT systems. To emulate real world channel conditions, Keysight has leveraged advanced 5G network technology in conjunction with state-of-the-art hardware and software. This approach facilitates a comprehensive performance assessment for both terrestrial and non-terrestrial infrastructure, as well as for 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) devices.



Many remote or sparsely populated areas lack communication infrastructure and the expansion of terrestrial networks is a costly venture. Furthermore, terrestrial networks are susceptible to natural disasters. NTNs are necessary to expand network connectivity beyond the limitations of terrestrial networks. Keysight’s validation efforts will expedite the advancement of commercial satellite communications and support digitalization efforts in rural areas.



Keysight’s S8711A UXM 5G Test Application and S8820A PROPSIM FS16 Channel Emulation Toolset were utilized to conduct the testing procedure. The S8711A UXM 5G Test Application serves as an interactive, real-time testing tool that encompasses the entire chipset and device development process. It enables the device under test to establish an NTN data call connection and evaluate mobile networks for 5G NR and IoT technologies.



To accurately simulate communication situations like ground-to-satellite, satellite-to-ground and ground-to-ground satellite links, a thorough test environment that realistically combines terrestrial and space simulations was constructed. The evaluation adheres to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project’s Release 17 standards, mainly designed for NTNs.



Keysight is gaining traction from strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives.

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line.



Shares of the company have declined 24.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 18.9%.



