Keysight (KEYS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Keysight (KEYS) closed at $166.21, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had lost 13.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Keysight as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Keysight to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.24 billion, up 5.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $5.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.08% and +6.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Keysight. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. Keysight currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Keysight has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.27, so we one might conclude that Keysight is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KEYS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

