Keysight (KEYS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $105.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had gained 11.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.08% in that time.

KEYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 26, 2019. In that report, analysts expect KEYS to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.10 billion, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KEYS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KEYS has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.08.

Meanwhile, KEYS's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

