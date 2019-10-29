Keysight (KEYS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Keysight (KEYS) closed at $104.37, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had gained 5.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.7%.

KEYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 17.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.10 billion, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

KEYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.67% and +10.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KEYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, KEYS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.

Also, we should mention that KEYS has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.