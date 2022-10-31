Keysight (KEYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Keysight (KEYS) closed at $174.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic measurement technology company had gained 12.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Keysight as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.99, up 9.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 8.21% from the year-ago period.

KEYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $5.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.06% and +8.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Keysight should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Keysight is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Keysight has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.77 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.43.

Also, we should mention that KEYS has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



