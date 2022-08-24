Keysight (KEYS) Collaborates With Flexium to Boost Portfolio

Keysight Technologies, Inc . KEYS recently announced that it has collaborated with Flexium Interconnect, Inc. to augment its product portfolio in tune with the evolving demand patterns. The partnership aims to improve millimeter-wave modules and material test accuracy and efficiency as demand for millimeter wave is gradually rising.



With wavelengths between 10 millimeters (30 GHz) and 1 millimeter (300 GHz), millimeter waves are the most sought-after spectrum amid rising demands for 5G Frequency Range 2 products and upcoming 6G, autonomous vehicle and emerging E-band applications. This spectrum band enables low latency transmission and improves power integrity. This, in turn, has encouraged Flexium, which operates as a leading Flexible Printed Circuit Board vendor, to tie up with Keysight to develop premium category products. The collaboration intends to accelerate advanced designs in high-frequency and multi-layer antenna modules and explore related opportunities within autonomous vehicles.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7 enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results across the globe are likely to drive the company's long-term growth.



Apart from strength in the 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and the rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The company is a leading player in the 5G device testing market, offering a comprehensive range of device test solutions based on a common set of hardware and software components. Keysight is reportedly the first test equipment vendor to offer 5G device test solutions for all phases of 5G development – from early 5G research projects through support for pre-5G commercialization to the first-to-market solutions for the trial of the 3GPP 5G NR standards. It works closely with all the key chipset makers and has gained vital insights into varied 5G device test platforms and solutions, making it an ideal choice for the industry for all 5G device testing metrics.



Keysight’s software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms help carriers expand their 5G device validation services. These include the E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, E5080B vector network analyzer, F9650A Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber and N9020B MXA signal analyzer. While the F9650A CATR chamber supports over-the-air testing in the mmWave frequency range, Keysight’s E5080B vector network analyzer and N9020B MXA signal analyzer measure radio frequency characteristics and functional testing metrics, respectively. These integrated testing tools address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.



It has lost 2.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 61.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 49.4% since August 2021.



TESSCO offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With more than three decades of experience, it delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry.



Spirent Communications plc SPMYY carries a Zacks Rank #2. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 10.8% since August 2021, while that for the next year is up 11.8%.



Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom, Spirent offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that validates forwarding performance, latency and functional capabilities in an integrated approach that reduces the cost of ownership. It is a leading provider of Ethernet validation solutions in the market.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 79.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for Harmonic for the current year have moved up 17.1% since February 2022.



Harmonic provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, it has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Spirent Communications PLC (SPMYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.