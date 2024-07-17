Keysight (KEYS) Boosts Simulation Portfolio for Space Application

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently introduced two advanced higher power modules, the MP4351A and the MP4352A, to expand the capabilities of its MP4300A Series Modular Solar Array Simulator (SAS). The new mainframe and module models deliver an impressive 8.4 kW power capacity within just 2U of rack space. The high power density solution in a compact footprint reduces the capital expenditure.



The SAS platform boasts six-channel outputs with flexible power and performance options. This enables engineers to configure the system as per specific requirements. Moreover, the ability to control up to six channels through a single input-output port with a simple programmatic interface facilitates quick set-up and deployments of SAS systems. With high power density and regenerative power technology, the system delivers superior thermal performance. The solution has a wide range of realistic simulation features that efficiently mimic the rapid changes of conditions in space.



Extremely high expenses and limited maintenance opportunities are major challenges for solar power spacecraft and satellites. Hence, engineers need a reliable power management system to ensure the smooth functioning of the spacecraft.



Space presents a unique and different environment and it is difficult to precisely emulate the conditions these systems will encounter in space. Usually photovoltaic (PV) emulation is utilized to observe the behavior of solar panels under different space situations. However, engineers require a precise validation technology to test the power management systems under various conditions using PV emulation.



Keysight’s newly launched modules, with their industry-leading power density and performance features, effectively meet these requirements. The innovative features of MP4300A SAS systems will support the validation of robust PV array systems, accelerate time to market, and mitigate the risk of errors during space operations. These will likely boost Keysight’s prospect in aerospace and defense end markets in upcoming quarters.



Shares of Keysight have lost 12.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.



