Keysight (KEYS) Boosts Footprint With Portfolio Expansion

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it has expanded its e-mobility charging test portfolio to help accelerate the development of electric charging infrastructure and improve interoperability among e-mobility products. In addition to complementing its existing electric vehicle (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) charging products, the portfolio expansion is likely to strengthen its leading position in the market.



The EV industry is witnessing exponential growth with government impetus and funding and is likely to reach more than 300 million globally, per the International Energy Agency. This has led to the proliferation of various electric charging infrastructures, often leading to several issues relating to the interoperability of such devices.



This is where Keysight e-mobility charging test portfolio comes into play, addressing the complexities of the products with simple, accessible solutions. The company’s new charging test kits improve interoperability between EVs and EVSE products through conformance testing and type approvals leveraging the end-to-end communications protocols employed by the Combined Charging System (CCS) standards.



The company is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Strong demand for its solutions has been a key catalyst behind robust top-line growth.



Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has lost 2.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.1%.



Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



