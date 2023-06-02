Keysight (KEYS) Augments Automotive Testing Portfolio Bouquet

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it has expanded its autonomous driving validation test solutions with the launch of the E8717A Lidar Target Simulator. In addition to complementing its existing automotive testing products, the portfolio expansion is likely to strengthen its leading position in the market.



A lidar (light detection and ranging) is a remote sensing technology that measures distance using high-powered lasers and light energy. A typical lidar sensor emits light waves into the surrounding environment that bounce off surrounding objects and return to the sensor. The sensor uses the time it took for each pulse to return to the sensor to calculate the distance it traveled. Repeating this process millions of times per second creates a precise, real-time 3D map of the environment, which is then analyzed by an onboard computer for safe navigation.



This technology is being increasingly used in advanced driver assistance systems for autonomous cars. However, to accurately test these sensors, designers need large floor spaces and traditional target boards, which make their job more difficult. Moreover, high sensor costs due to a dearth of mass production often make the validation process more expensive.



Keysight’s E8717A Lidar Target Simulator aims to address these issues by simulating test targets at defined distances (3 meters to 300 meters) and surface reflectivity (10% to 94%) with a compact and standardized bench setup that saves test floor space. The automated software then helps to provide precise data for accurate testing procedures.



Keysight is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. The company expects the E8717A Lidar Target Simulator to gradually gain traction once it forays into the market. Strong demand for its solutions has been a key catalyst behind robust top-line growth.



Electronic devices form the very fulcrum of Internet of Things (IoT) services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing the demand for electronic testing equipment. Further, technological advancements in mobile communications, semiconductors and automotive markets are likely to drive growth. Moreover, the rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for Keysight. Sturdy efforts toward modifying the Internet infrastructure and the evolution of smart cars & autonomous-driving vehicles bode well for its growth.



Keysight’s efforts in emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



It has lost 8.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.7%.



Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.

