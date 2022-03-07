Keysight (KEYS) Augments 5G Validation Solutions Portfolio

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently augmented its 5G validation solutions portfolio by incorporating advanced designs and improved capabilities to better serve its consumers. The industry-first advancements are likely to fast-track the process of 5G deployment across the world and generate additional revenues for the company.



Keysight has upgraded its 5G Network Emulation Solution that leverages its proprietary UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, an integrated and compact signaling test platform that emulates a 5G new radio (“NR”) network. The UXM 5G platform supports protocol compliance and functional key performance analytics across both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectra. The improved design features will offer extended frequency range coverage, flexible use of wider bandwidth resources, increased processing power to support more carrier aggregation and superior uplink capabilities for comprehensive multi-SIM support for 5G/4G network combinations.



The company is widely regarded as a leading player in the 5G device testing market, offering a comprehensive range of device test solutions based on a common set of hardware and software components. Keysight is reportedly the first test equipment vendor to offer 5G device test solutions for all phases of 5G development – from early 5G research projects through support for pre-5G commercialization to the first-to-market solutions for the trial of the 3GPP 5G NR standards. It works closely with all the key chipset makers and has gained key insights in varied 5G device test platforms and solutions, making it an ideal choice for the industry for all 5G device testing metrics.



Keysight’s software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms help carriers expand their 5G device validation services. These include the E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, E5080B vector network analyzer, F9650A Compact Antenna Test Range (“CATR”) chamber and N9020B MXA signal analyzer. While the F9650A CATR chamber supports over-the-air testing in the mmWave frequency range, Keysight’s E5080B vector network analyzer and N9020B MXA signal analyzer measure radio frequency characteristics and functional testing metrics, respectively. These integrated testing tools address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing the time to market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results across the globe are likely to drive long-term growth of the company.



Apart from strength in 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers, bode well for its top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well for the long haul. Moreover, estimated higher spending on aerospace and defense, as reflected in the fiscal 2021 defense budget proposal, bodes well. If approved, such a stupendous budgetary amendment will reflect massive prospects. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and the rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The stock has gained 14.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



