Keysight (KEYS) Advances UWB Testing With FiRa 2.0 Compliance

Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS recently announced that its Ultra-WideBand (UWB) testing solutions effectively match the requirements for physical layer conformance testing outlined in the FiRa 2.0 Core Technical and Test Specifications. UWB is an energy-efficient radio technology that is utilized in high-bandwidth communications due to its precise ranging across a broad spectrum.



Even in densely populated environments where there can be interference from other signals, it delivers accurate measurements between objects or locations. This makes it ideal for a range of high-precision applications, such as indoor positioning systems and vehicle collision avoidance systems.



This rapidly advancing short-range radio technology is emerging as a candidate to replace Bluetooth and other short-range wireless technologies. It has a wide array of potential use cases across mobility, industrial, retail and consumer applications. The UWB market is expected to witness substantial growth in upcoming years. By validating its testing tool against the FiRa 2.0 specifications, Keysight is aiming to capitalize on this evolving market trend.



To ensure compatibility and functionality across diverse use cases FiRa 2.0 Certification Program offers a stringent testing procedure for UWB devices. With increasing demand across industries, manufacturers are looking for an end-to-end testing solution. Keysight’s FiRa 2.0-compliant UWB Test Solution boasts the necessary capabilities to effectively address these requirements. It covers the full design lifecycle from the research and development phase to certification and manufacturing.



Its comprehensive testing procedures include RF (Radio Frequency) validation, AoA (Angle of arrival) measurement, manufacturing test and more. The growing proliferation of UWB devices is expected to be assertive to Keysight’s top line in the long run.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally. However, cautious customer behavior and macroeconomic challenges will likely affect Keysight’s near-term growth prospects.



The stock has gain 0.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 6.2%.



Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

