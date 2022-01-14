Keysight (KEYS) 5G Validation Tools Chosen by Eurofins E&E Taiwan

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that Eurofins Electrical & Electronics (“E&E”) Taiwan have selected its 5G validation tools to secure the growing 5G regulatory market in the South East Asian country. The deal for an undisclosed amount is likely to maintain the quality standards of 5G equipment that are deployed across Taiwan and strengthen Eurofins E&E’s position as a leading compliance testing provider in the region.



With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, Eurofins E&E operates a global network of accredited laboratories offering electronic compliance testing, inspection and certification services. It adheres to stringent validation requirements, serving an array of industries spanning industrial and consumer product ranges.



The Taiwan unit of this firm aims to leverage Keysight’s software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms to expand its test laboratory’s 5G device validation services. These include the E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, E5080B vector network analyzer, F9650A Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber and N9020B MXA signal analyzer. While the F9650A CATR chamber supports over-the-air testing in mmWave frequency range, Keysight’s E5080B vector network analyzer and N9020B MXA signal analyzer measure radio frequency characteristics and functional testing metrics, respectively. These integrated testing tools based on common software and hardware platforms address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.



Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7 enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G deployment and positive trial testing results across the globe are likely to drive the long-term growth of the company.



Apart from strength in 5G domain, Keysight’s efforts in other emerging growth markets like IoT and high-speed data centers, bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy and Aerospace and Defense domains augurs well in the long haul. Moreover, estimated higher spending on aerospace and defense as reflected in the fiscal 2022 defense budget proposal bodes well. The company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and the rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.



The stock has gained 27.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.



Another top-ranked stock in the industry is Advantest Corporation ATEYY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



Over the past year, Advantest has gained a modest 21.1%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 29% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal is up 39.2%. Advantest delivered an earnings surprise of 26.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



inTEST Corporation INTT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters and has a long-term growth expectation of 10%.



Over the past year, the stock has gained a solid 92.6%. Earnings estimates for the current year for INTT have moved up 150% since January 2021. The company remains focused on its 5-Point strategy to achieve holistic growth across its businesses.



Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18% and delivered a stellar earnings surprise of 109.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Vocera has gained 76.5%. It offers an all-inclusive digital platform for hands-free communication via secure text messaging, alert and alarm management. Leveraging a patent-protected, enterprise-class server software, Vocera provides an advanced clinical rules engine that simultaneously unifies data from multiple sources, prioritizes notifications and sends messages to the right care team members. This, in turn, augments clinical workflow by enabling the interoperability of the solution with a significant number of clinical and operational systems used in hospitals today.

