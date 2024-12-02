Keysight Issues Update On Regulatory Clearances For Acquisition Of Spirent - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies (KEYS) said it remains committed to working quickly to satisfy the conditions to the acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent Communications PLC (SPT.L), and Keysight continues to expect the Scheme to become effective during the first half of Keysight's current fiscal year. In connection with satisfying the regulatory conditions set out in the Scheme document, Keysight is proposing to divest Spirent's high-speed ethernet and network security business lines. Keysight has commenced a competitive auction process with a view to completing a sale of the Divestment Business simultaneously with the acquisition becoming effective.

The companies noted that conditions 3.4, 3.5 and 3.6 set out in Part A of Part III of the Scheme Document have been satisfied.

