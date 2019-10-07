Keysight Helps PCTEST to Validate 5G Design & Test Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s KEYS 5G test and design solutions were recently selected by PCTEST, a provider of testing services for regulatory requirements of cellphone and electronic devices.

The latest deal will help PCTEST to deploy Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to facilitate end-to-end processes solutions to meet the requirements of testing complex regulatory necessities authorized by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 5G mobile devices.

The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities. Notably, it is in compliance with the global 3GPP 5G NR Release 15 specification in NSA (Non-Standalone) mode.

This deal bodes well for PCTEST as the new 5G mobile devices in over-the-air (OTA) test capabilities enables mobile operators to counter new technical challenges and accelerate the deployment of 5G technology across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.

Further, Keysight offers comprehensive Layer 1–7 test, deep network and precision measurement visibility solutions to ensure minimal risk in development of 5G-based technologies. PCTEST will leverage 5G test solutions of Keysight, in a bid to achieve regulatory certification of device performance and validation of 5G network features, consequently accelerating time-to-market.

According to Scott Bryden, vice president of Keysight’s wireless test group, " “We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with PCTEST, helping a worldwide leading test lab certify 5G NR devices according to requirements mandated by the FCC, operators, wireless, and certification forums, as well as standardization bodies such as CTIA, PTCRB and GCF.”

Mobile operators worldwide deploy Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions as part of their mobile device acceptance plans. We believe growing adoption of the company’s 5G testing and design solutions will drive its top line.

5G Initiatives to Benefit Top Line

Keysight’s 5G collaborations with the likes of ASUS, Motorola, Verizon Communications VZ, Qorvo, Inc. QRVO and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, are enabling it to achieve 5G commercialization-related milestones.

The company has been securing notable customer wins on the back of its strength in the 5G product portfolio, comprising a comprehensive set of test and design solutions. Its solutions enable telecom companies to accelerate 5G deployment.

Keysight’s sustained focus on launching solutions for growth markets like 5G, IoT and high-speed datacenters augurs well for the top line.

Additionally, acquisitions of Ixia, Anite and AT4 Wireless have improved the company’s 5G solutions portfolio.

Per ResearchAndMarkets data, the global 5G market is expected to reach $251 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 97% from 2020. Further, per MarketsandMarkets estimates, the communication test and measurement market is projected to attain a value of $6.69 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 9.3% from approximately $4.28 billion in 2015.

Intensive infrastructure investments in 5G push and positive trial testing results are primary tailwinds. Smart connected homes, hospitals, factories and cities, and self-driving vehicles remain key beneficiaries of 5G.

