Keys to New Advisor Talent in 2024

In 2023, despite upheaval in the banking sector particular with the key industry figure First republic, advisor recruiting remained robust, indicating resilience in the financial advisory industry.

The tumultuous environment in banks likely spurred advisors to seek stability and growth opportunities elsewhere. This trend is expected to continue in the current year, with more advisors exploring moves to firms offering better support and prospects for their practices.

The allure of independence and the ability to provide personalized service to clients continue to drive advisors away from traditional banking institutions. Firms that prioritize advisor support and flexibility are likely to attract a significant share of talent in the upcoming months. Amidst ongoing industry shifts, the importance of robust support systems and adaptable business models cannot be overstated for both advisors and the firms competing to recruit them.

Finsum: Advisors are making changes in 2024 mirroring the flexibility desired in many other job categories.

recruiting

advisors

millenials

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.