Keys to Adapting and Reemerging in a New Normal

As we transition into a new normal, we grapple with both professional and personal adjustments. We reached out to a few thought leaders who are experts on guiding organizations through times of change, coping with uncertainty and maintaining performance.

We spoke with Dr. Ann Vertel, a high-performance coach and consultant. She spent 20 years in her career as a Naval Officer and developed an expertise in maintaining performance despite the circumstances. Today, Dr. Vertel is also a successful psychologist. In our Q&A, she shared how we adapt to a new “normal.”

In your career as a 20-year Naval Officer, you’ve learned a lot about adapting and thriving. As we prepare to re-emerge in a physical work environment, how can organizations set up their employees for success?

Military people have an innate ability to take things in stride, to identify the things that are truly important and the things that all just part of the drama. With our lives literally on the line, we learn quickly not to take ourselves too seriously. We take our job and our mission seriously, but not ourselves personally. It allows us to deal with extremely dire and frightening circumstances with common sense and a clear head. We don’t make decisions based on how we feel but on what is best for the unit and the mission. Organizations can set their employees up for success by continually and consistently focusing and refocusing them on moving forward. On having conversations and making decisions that are “forward-focused.” Done with both rigor and compassion, that alone will help employees limit the time they spend worrying, fretting, or ruminating - it will move their energy away from “circling the drain” and give them a productive direction in which to focus their attention.

How can teams prepare for the new work environment?

By its very definition, a team is a group of people who work together to accomplish a shared goal. The nimble grit to take on unexpected challenges and the grace to allow for mistakes in the midst of those challenges will define the teams that thrive in the new work environment. To prepare for this, teams should communicate twice as much as they’re used to and more than they think is necessary, both before returning to work and through the process of defining their new identity.

What makes a leader in the middle of a transition like this?

At its core, leadership is service and the deepest desire to do whatever it takes to make sure your people have what they need to get the job done. Leaders focus on an ideal future and express that vision with optimism and quiet confidence. You will be able to recognize true leaders through this transition by their behaviors - they will be the ones recognizing the innovation and creativity of their people, believing in their talents and expertise, embracing their innovative ideas, and encouraging their hearts. Leaders cause their people to feel hopeful and give them a reason to back that up.

What have we learned from COVID-19 that can help strengthen the way we connect in the new normal?

COVID-19 is not the first challenge the business world has faced, and it’s certainly not the last. What we can learn from this situation is the importance of taking care of our people—truly taking care of them. Thinking two steps ahead in order to anticipate their concerns, calm their fears, and ensure their safety. But it is also a unique opportunity to show our people how much we believe in them and their intelligence. People will step up to the expectations we have of them - given the opportunity, they will show us how brilliant and innovative they are and have always been. If we take anything away from this time, it should be to believe in our people and to remind them that they can handle anything - because they can.

Is there anything we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

People will live up or down to the expectations we place upon them. Give them a culture of encouragement, an inspirational vision, and the freedom to make it happen, and they will absolutely astound you with what they can do.

