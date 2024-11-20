KEYS Q4 Earnings Top Estimate, Top Line Down on Weakness in Automotive

Keysight, Inc. KEYS reported relatively strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom and the top lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company reported a top-line decline year over year. Weakness in multiple end markets impeded the net sales growth.



Strength in AI data center market, aerospace, defense and government end markets and healthy momentum in software and services partially cushioned the top line.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis the company reported a net loss of $73 million or a loss of 42 cents per share, against a net income of $226 million or $1.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. Higher income tax expenses led to a net loss during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $288 million or $1.65 per share compared with $352 million or $1.99 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8 cents.



In fiscal 2024, the company reported a GAAP net income of $0.61 billion or $3.51 per share compared with $1.06 billion or $5.91 per share in fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income stood at $1.10 billion or $6.27 per share compared with $1.49 billion or $8.33 per share last year.

Revenues

Quarterly net sales were $1.29 billion compared with $1.31 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. Weak demand in multiple end markets hindered revenue growth. However, Total orders increased 1% year over year to $1.34 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $34 million.



In fiscal 2024, KEYS generated $4.98 billion in revenues compared with $5.46 billion in fiscal 2023.



Communication Solutions Group (CSG) generated $894 million in revenues, down 2% year over year. Timing of new projects and funding led to revenue decline year over year from the Aerospace, Defense & Government end markets. Steady investment in electromagnetic spectrum operations, radar and advanced communication systems partially reversed this trend. Ongoing expansion of AI native data center infrastructure is driving growth in the wireline business. Despite inventory correction, the wireless business benefitted from Open RAN expansion. Net sales beat our revenue estimate of $849.8 million.



The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) segment’s revenues dropped to $393 million from $420 million in the prior-year quarter. Soft demand in the electric vehicle market and battery oversupply affected net sales. In the semiconductor vertical, demand for parametric wafer test solutions remains strong. Strong demand for digital health applications and improvement in consumer and industrial applications related to high-speed connectivity supported net sales in the general electronics vertical. The top line fell short of our revenue estimate of $396.3 million.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific revenues aggregated $508 million compared with $513 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a 4% year-over-year decline in the Americas to $549 million. Revenues from Europe were $230 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter's levels.

Other Details

During the quarter, the company’s non-GAAP gross profit totaled $829 million compared with $858 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margins of 64.5% and 65.5%, respectively. The non-GAAP operating margin was 25.8%, down from 29.3% in the prior-year quarter.



CSG reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.9%, down 90 basis points (bps) year over year. EISG reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.1%, down 920 bps year over year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2024, Keysight generated $1.05 billion in cash from operating activities compared with $1.41 billion a year ago. As of Oct. 31, 2024, the company had $1.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $1.79 billion of long-term debt.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Keysight expects revenues in the range of $1.265-$1.285 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated between $1.65 and $1.71 per share.

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



