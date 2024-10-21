KEYS Enhances Power Efficiency of Pegatron 5G's O-RU: Stock to Gain?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently collaborated with Pegatron 5G to enhance the testing and validation of advanced energy-saving features in the latter’s Open Radio Unit (O-RU). This collaborative effort employed ETSI-specified energy measurement methods and utilized Keysight's state-of-the-art Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) Solutions to ensure that radio access network (RAN) testing meets standards for conformance, interoperability, performance, security and energy efficiency.



Since the RAN accounts for approximately 76% of total energy usage, improving energy efficiency is a pivotal concern for telecom operators. Moreover, as the rollout of 5G networks continues to accelerate, the increased data demand is likely to escalate energy consumption, affecting both operating expenses and sustainability objectives. Keysight’s E-plane ETSI Test Suites promises to address these issues by optimizing networks efficiently in current and future deployments.



The capability was demonstrated at the India Mobile Congress 2024. By utilizing the Test Suites, Pegatron 5G successfully assessed the energy efficiency of its PR1450 O-RU solution, achieving a remarkable 40% reduction in power consumption. This accomplishment meets O-RAN energy-saving standards, as well as the ETSI ES 202 706-1 and ETSI TS 103 786 energy measurement protocols. Such advancements are expected to significantly lower network operating costs while supporting environmental compliance standards.

Will This Deployment Aid KEYS’ Prospects?

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. It is experiencing solid order growth in its electronic design and testing equipment.



Keysight’s KORA Solution comprises advanced tools designed to simplify and accelerate the development, testing and deployment of next-generation communication networks. Focused on Open RAN and 5G technologies, it plays a critical role in expediting the development and deployment of the O-RAN ecosystem, offering a comprehensive range of tested solutions for both lab and field environments. This collaboration underscores Keysight’s commitment to accelerating Pegatron 5G’s network deployments, reducing expenses and furthering sustainability efforts.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 31.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.9%.



KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



