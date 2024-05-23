News & Insights

Keymed Biosciences’ Stapokibart Gains Priority Review

May 23, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Keymed Biosciences, Inc. (HK:2162) has released an update.

Keymed Biosciences Inc. has announced that their Stapokibart injection, a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, has been included in the priority review and approval procedures by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration. Stapokibart is the first IL-4R α antibody drug developed domestically in China and has demonstrated a promising safety profile and efficacy in prior clinical trials. However, the company cautions that there’s no guarantee of successful development or commercialization of the drug.

