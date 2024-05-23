Keymed Biosciences’ Stapokibart Gains Priority Review

Keymed Biosciences, Inc. (HK:2162) has released an update.

Keymed Biosciences Inc. has announced that their Stapokibart injection, a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, has been included in the priority review and approval procedures by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration. Stapokibart is the first IL-4R α antibody drug developed domestically in China and has demonstrated a promising safety profile and efficacy in prior clinical trials. However, the company cautions that there’s no guarantee of successful development or commercialization of the drug.

For further insights into HK:2162 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.