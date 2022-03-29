Keyera Targets 6 To 7% Compound Annual Growth In Adj. EBITDA Over 2022 - 2025 Period

(RTTNews) - Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) said, over the 2022 to 2025 timeframe, the company projects 6 to 7% compound annual growth in adjusted EBITDA allowing for continued dividend growth. This will also allow the company to achieve net debt to adjusted EBITDA within the previously identified targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times by the end 2023.

President and CEO, Dean Setoguchi, said: "Our focus will continue to be the growth of distributable cash flow per share, which enables further dividend growth per share. To achieve this, our strategy will be anchored in four key areas which are to demonstrate ESG leadership, have a strong focus on financial discipline, further drive the competitiveness of our assets and strengthen our integrated value chain".

The company noted that, as a result of the expected increased cost for the KAPS project, 2022 growth capital is now expected to be $620 million to $660 million, excluding capitalized interest. This replaces the previous guidance range of $570 million to $610 million.

