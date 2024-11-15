Keyera price target raised to C$44 from C$41 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Keyera (KEYUF) to C$44 from C$41 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KEYUF:
- Keyera Corp. Announces Strong Q3 Results and Expansion
- Keyera Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
- Keyera Corp. (KEY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Keyera price target raised to C$46 from C$39 at CIBC
- Keyera resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.