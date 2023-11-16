Keyera (KEY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Keyera Corp (TSX: KEY.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.40, changing hands as low as $31.30 per share. Keyera Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $27.98 per share, with $34.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.44.

