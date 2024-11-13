Keyera Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has released an update.

Keyera Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, offering a promising return for shareholders. The dividend will be paid on December 31, 2024, to those holding shares as of December 13, 2024. Keyera operates a robust energy infrastructure business with a focus on providing value-added services across North America.

For further insights into TSE:KEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.