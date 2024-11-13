News & Insights

Keyera Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has released an update.

Keyera Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, offering a promising return for shareholders. The dividend will be paid on December 31, 2024, to those holding shares as of December 13, 2024. Keyera operates a robust energy infrastructure business with a focus on providing value-added services across North America.

