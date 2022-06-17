Keyera Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEY

In trading on Friday, shares of Keyera Corp (TSX: KEY.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.91, changing hands as low as $30.65 per share. Keyera Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.34 per share, with $35.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.35.

