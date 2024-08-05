KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series H Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.55), with shares changing hands as low as $22.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, KEY.PRL was trading at a 8.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for KEY.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H:
In Monday trading, KeyCorp's 6.200% Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: KEY.PRL) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KEY) are off about 1.8%.
